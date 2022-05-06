This report analyses Bulgaria's legal framework for administrative penalties. Administrative penalties are crucial for ensuring accountability in the public administration. The report assesses the subjective scope of their application, the typologies and levels of administrative penalties, and the proceedings for applying them. The report highlights relevant good practices from other EU Member States, and provides recommendations on how to address key challenges as well as legislative proposals for building a comprehensive legal framework.
Promoting Integrity through the Reform of the Administrative Penalty System of Bulgaria
Building a Comprehensive and Coherent Legal Framework
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
