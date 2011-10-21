Skip to main content
Promoting Infrastructure Development in Brazil

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3krfnclr4-en
Authors
Annabelle Mourougane, Mauro Pisu
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Mourougane, A. and M. Pisu (2011), “Promoting Infrastructure Development in Brazil”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 898, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3krfnclr4-en.
