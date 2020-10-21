Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Promoting Education Decision Makers' Use of Evidence in Austria

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0ac0181e-en
Authors
Florian Köster, Claire Shewbridge, Clara Krämer
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Köster, F., C. Shewbridge and C. Krämer (2020), Promoting Education Decision Makers' Use of Evidence in Austria, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0ac0181e-en.
Go to top