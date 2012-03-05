Progress Implementing the IEA 25 Energy Efficiency Policy Recommendations

Concerns about energy security, climate change and rising energy costs make it imperative for all countries to significantly improve their energy efficiency. To assist them in doing so, the IEA has proposed 25 energy efficiency policy recommendations. These recommendations could, if implemented globally without delay, reduce global CO2 emissions by as much as 7.6 giga tonnes (Gt) CO2/year by 2030 - almost 1.5 times the current annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of the United States.

Yet are IEA member countries doing enough to capture the full potential benefits from energy efficiency policy? This innovative report provides the second assessment of IEA member countries' progress with implementing energy efficiency policy. Using a rigorous evaluation process, it finds that there have been significant energy efficiency policy developments since the last evaluation conducted in 2009. In particular, IEA member countries have implemented many policies in the transport, appliance and lighting sectors that were only planned in 2009. Nevertheless, IEA member countries still have significant unexploited energy savings opportunities that could be achieved with additional energy efficiency policy implementation.