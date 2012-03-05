Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Progress Implementing the IEA 25 Energy Efficiency Policy Recommendations

2011 Evaluation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bls0jr4wl-en
Authors
Sara Bryan Pasquier, Aurelien Saussay
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pasquier, S. and A. Saussay (2012), “Progress Implementing the IEA 25 Energy Efficiency Policy Recommendations: 2011 Evaluation”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2012/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bls0jr4wl-en.
Go to top