Product markets’ deregulation: a more productive, more efficient and more resilient economy?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/86cc3b5e-en
Authors
Gustavo Monteiro, Ana Fontoura Gouveia, Sílvia Santos
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Monteiro, G., A. Fontoura Gouveia and S. Santos (2017), “Product markets’ deregulation: a more productive, more efficient and more resilient economy? ”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/86cc3b5e-en.
