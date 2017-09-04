This paper assesses the impact of product market deregulation in upstream sectors on the productivity
growth of firms in downstream sectors (i.e. those firms using the output of the reformed sectors as inputs in
their production process). Relying on a firm level database for the period 2004-2014 covering all
Portuguese firms, we show that reforms bring productivity gains already in the short-run and that are
sustained in the long-run. The effects are more positive for those further away from the technological
frontier and are also heterogeneous across sectors. In addition, reforms potentiate the exit of the least
productive firms, improving the resource allocation in the economy by a process of selection – for the least
productive, only those that have scope to catch-up with the frontier are able to remain. Finally, we show
that the adoption of product market reforms in upstream sectors leads to a more resilient economy, better
equipped to face adverse shocks.
Product markets’ deregulation: a more productive, more efficient and more resilient economy?
Abstract
This paper assesses the impact of product market deregulation in upstream sectors on the productivity
In the same series
-
17 May 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper25 May 2023
-
Working paper16 August 2022
-
Working paper16 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
Working paper6 December 2021
-
Working paper18 October 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024