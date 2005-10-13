Skip to main content
Product Market Competition and Economic Performance in Australia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/018570574720
Authors
Helmut Ziegelschmidt, Vassiliki Koutsogeorgopoulou, Simen Bjornerud, Michael Wise
Cite this content as:

Ziegelschmidt, H. et al. (2005), “Product Market Competition and Economic Performance in Australia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 451, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/018570574720.
