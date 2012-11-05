Procedural Fairness and Transparency: Key Findings

This publication summarises three roundtable discussions on transparency and procedural fairness held during 2010 and 2011 at OECD Competition meetings. A key theme emerging from the discussions was a broad consensus on the need and importance of transparency and procedural fairness in competition enforcement despite the many differences amongst jurisdictions. The debate showed that procedural fairness and transparency are important to ensure citizens’ confidence and belief in a fair legal system and in those applying the law. More materials at https://www.oecd.org/fr/concurrence/fusions/proceduralfairnessandtransparency-2012.htm.