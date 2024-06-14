This paper examines the empirical basis for the debt-neutrality hypothesis in an international cross-section of eight major OECD countries over the period 1961-85. The analysis uses a dynamic demand system for durable and non-durable goods derived from individual optimizing behaviour. The model nests three specifications corresponding to different degrees of consumer rationality: the traditional life-cycle consumption model, the case of inflation-adjustment of disposable income (no money illusion) and the case of full "tax discounting" (no fiscal illusion). In addition, the model incorporates explicitly the role of a variable interest rate and substitution between public and private consumption. The model is estimated using three different consumption aggregates at the single-country level and over the pooled data set. Estimates of the inflation-adjustment and fiscal illusion parameters are provided and specification tests opposing the three versions of the model are performed. The ...
Private Consumption, Inflation and the "Debt Neutrality Hypothesis"
The Case of Eight OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
