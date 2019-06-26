Price Setting and Price Regulation in Health Care

The objectives of this study are to describe experiences in price setting and how pricing has been used to attain better coverage, quality, financial protection, and health outcomes. It builds on newly commissioned case studies and lessons learned in calculating prices, negotiating with providers, and monitoring changes. Recognising that no single model is applicable to all settings, the study aimed to generate best practices and identify areas for future research, particularly in low- and middle-income settings.

The report and the case studies were jointly developed by the OECD and the WHO Centre for Health Development in Kobe (Japan).