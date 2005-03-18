Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Preferential Trading Arrangements in Agricultural and Food Markets

The Case of the European Union and the United States
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264009332-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Preferential Trading Arrangements in Agricultural and Food Markets: The Case of the European Union and the United States, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264009332-en.
Go to top