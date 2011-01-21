Many of the world.s fish stocks are considered to be in need of rebuilding. In response, global agreements, including UNCLOS, have sought to adopt some (optimal) level of fish biomass, usually the level associated with the maximum sustainable yield (MSY). While establishing a sustainable level of harvest is goal with intuitive appeal, the pursuit of MSY ignores many relevant economic and social factors that are critical to the sustainability of a fishery.
Practical Considerations in Using Bioeconomic Modelling for Rebuilding Fisheries
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Abstract
