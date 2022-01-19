Skip to main content
Potential impact of dietary changes on the triple challenge facing food systems

Three stylised scenarios
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d7a18023-en
Authors
Grégoire Tallard, Marcel Adenäuer, Koen Deconinck, Gaëlle Gouarin
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Tallard, G. et al. (2022), “Potential impact of dietary changes on the triple challenge facing food systems: Three stylised scenarios”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 173, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d7a18023-en.
