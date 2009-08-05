Possible Approach for Developing Validated Data for Estimating Exposure of Users of Biocidal Products Factors, Orthogonal Experiments and Probabilistic Modelling

This document elaborates on a procedure how data in a validated form can be gathered by companies who need estimating the exposure of users of biocidal products for regulatory purposes. The validity of data is - as it has been made clear in the European Commission Report “Technical Notes for Guidance: Human exposure to biocidal products - Guidance on exposure estimation“- a substantial requirement in order to be able to adequately evaluate risks for human health through the use of biocidal products or as a consequence thereof. The goal of the document is to assist researchers performing human exposure assessment for biocides. It specifically aims at designing statistically sound studies with fewer measurements. Using an orthogonal factorial design in combination with a probabilistic modelling approach allows fewer experiments to be performed with all relevant variables explored, thus resulting in lower costs and thereby permits an economical and scientifically sound gathering of exposure data.