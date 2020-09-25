Politically informed approaches to working on gender equality in fragile and conflict-affected contexts

Gender inequality and political power relations are inextricably linked, and are especially complex in fragile and conflict-affected settings. This policy paper provides practical recommendations for donors and practitioners on how to integrate gender equality into programming in fragile and conflict-affected contexts using politically informed approaches. It goes beyond traditional development practices and ways of working, as well as the main systems, practices, and tools required to implement politically informed approaches. The paper emphasises the importance of integrating analysis of power relations and the functioning of political and socio-economic systems; and the important role of negotiating barriers and using opportunities within existing systems in order to achieve the desired change – with the potential to transform both gender inequalities and fragility, which is key to achieve the sustainable development goals.