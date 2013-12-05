This paper considers the impact of social entrepreneurship in European communities, finding that working with such enterprises and helping them develop can result in widespread gains for public budgets. Starting and running such a business can pose a number of problems though, as it must not only overcome entrepreneurial challenges, but also those that arise from the social dimension. The report concludes that promoting policies that create a favourable environment for such entrepreneurs, is crucial for them to fulfil their potential.
Policy brief on social entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurial activities in Europe
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
