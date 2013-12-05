Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy brief on social entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurial activities in Europe
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/13d53589-en
Authors
OECD, European Commission
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/European Commission (2013), “Policy brief on social entrepreneurship: Entrepreneurial activities in Europe”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2013/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/13d53589-en.
Go to top