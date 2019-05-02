This policy brief explores the benefits of incubators and accelerators, how they support inclusive entrepreneurship, what makes them successful and how the EU can learn from the experiences of other countries. While there are relatively few examples of business incubators and accelerators that are fully dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs from under-represented and disadvantaged groups, there is a small body of evidence that shows positive results (survival rates, jobs, revenue, etc.). Policy makers can support incubators and accelerators by providing funding, launching their own dedicated programmes and improving access to existing programmes.
Policy brief on incubators and accelerators that support inclusive entrepreneurship
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
27 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Working paper15 November 2023
-
17 October 2023
-
-
Policy paper4 July 2023
-
Working paper30 May 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
27 March 2024