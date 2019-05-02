Policy brief on incubators and accelerators that support inclusive entrepreneurship

This policy brief explores the benefits of incubators and accelerators, how they support inclusive entrepreneurship, what makes them successful and how the EU can learn from the experiences of other countries. While there are relatively few examples of business incubators and accelerators that are fully dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs from under-represented and disadvantaged groups, there is a small body of evidence that shows positive results (survival rates, jobs, revenue, etc.). Policy makers can support incubators and accelerators by providing funding, launching their own dedicated programmes and improving access to existing programmes.