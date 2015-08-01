Skip to main content
Policy areas for increasing productivity in Latvia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw57nr0f23-en
Authors
Zuzana Smidova
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Smidova, Z. (2015), “Policy areas for increasing productivity in Latvia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1255, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw57nr0f23-en.
