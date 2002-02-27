Skip to main content
Plant Turnover and Productivity Growth in Canadian Manufacturing

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/745662258480
Authors
John R. Baldwin, Wulong Gu
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Baldwin, J. and W. Gu (2002), “Plant Turnover and Productivity Growth in Canadian Manufacturing”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2002/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/745662258480.
