Entry is important because new firms and new plants provide an important source of competition to incumbents. They are a source of new products and technologies. In this paper, we outline the size of the turnover in plants that have entered and exited the Canadian manufacturing sector over each of the last three decades – 1973-79, 1979-88 and 1988-97. We also examine the contribution of plant turnover to labour productivity growth in the manufacturing sector over the three periods. Plant turnover makes a significant contribution to productivity growth as more productive entrants replace exiting plants that are less productive. We also find that a disproportionately large fraction of the contribution of plant turnover to productivity growth is due to multi-plant or foreign-controlled firms closing down and opening up new plants. The plants opened up by multi-plant or foreign-controlled firms are typically much more productive than those opened by single-plant or domestic-controlled ...
Plant Turnover and Productivity Growth in Canadian Manufacturing
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
24 May 2024