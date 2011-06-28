PISA 2009 Results: Students On Line

This sixth volume of PISA 2009 results explores students’ use of information technologies to learn. For PISA 2009, the framework for reading literacy has been developed to encompass reading electronic texts. This has led to an expansion of the description of text types to take account of the electronic environment, as well as a redefinition of the aspects of reading, to embrace, for example, the requirement for integration of information from multiple unrelated texts, as well as other features. The PISA 2009 reading framework and the assessment instrument together provide an operational definition and description of the distinctive structures and types of both text and task that constitute electronic reading, allowing an exploration of factors that contribute to difficulty. PISA 2009 therefore provides an opportunity to investigate electronic reading on a large scale. This book presents some initial findings.

