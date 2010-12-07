Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

PISA 2009 Results: Learning Trends

Changes in Student Performance Since 2000 (Volume V)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264091580-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), PISA 2009 Results: Learning Trends: Changes in Student Performance Since 2000 (Volume V), PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264091580-en.
Go to top