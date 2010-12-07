This volume of PISA 2009 results looks at the progress countries have made in raising student performance and improving equity in the distribution of learning opportunities. Following an Introduction to PISA and a Reader's Guide helping users interpret the data, Chapter 1 summarises overall performance over time. Chapter 2 looks at trends in reading. Chapter 3 looks at trends in mathematics and science. Chapter 4 examines trends in equity. Chapter 5 explores trends in attitudes and student-school relations. The final chapter analyzes implications for policy. Annexes provide techical background and tables of results.
PISA 2009 Results: Learning Trends
Changes in Student Performance Since 2000 (Volume V)
Report
PISA
Abstract
