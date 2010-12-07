Volume III of PISA 2009 results examines 15-year-olds’ motivation, their engagement with reading and their use of effective learning strategies. The book opens with an introduction to PISA and a reader's guide to help user's understand the findings. Chapter 1 examines how engaging in reading activities and approaching learning positively relates to reading proficiency. Chapter 2 examines how much students read for enjoyment, what they read, and how much they enjoy reading. Chapter 3 examines the extent to which reading and learning habits relate to performance differences between boys and girls. The final chapter discusses the policy implications of the findings. Annexes provide detailed statistical data and technical information.
PISA 2009 Results: Learning to Learn
Student Engagement, Strategies and Practices (Volume III)
Report
PISA
Abstract
