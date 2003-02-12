Persistent, Bioaccumulative and Toxic Pesticides in OECD Member Countries

This document presents the final report of the OECD survey to collect information on member countries’ data requirements for persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic (PBT) pesticides and approaches to assessing such pesticides. The purpose of the survey was to provide a clear understanding of the data and information that are used by pesticide regulators to determine the risks associated with low-dose exposure to PBT pesticides. It was also undertaken with a view to developing a harmonised OECD approach for assessing such risks.