Performance Standards for the Assessment of Proposed Similar or Modified in Vitro Phototoxicity: Reconstructed Human Epidermis (RhE) Test Methods for Testing of Topically Applied Substances, as described in Test Guideline 498

https://doi.org/10.1787/4cceda6b-en
OECD
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

OECD (2023), Performance Standards for the Assessment of Proposed Similar or Modified in Vitro Phototoxicity: Reconstructed Human Epidermis (RhE) Test Methods for Testing of Topically Applied Substances, as described in Test Guideline 498, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 356, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4cceda6b-en.
