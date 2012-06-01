This report is about partnerships between DAC members and civil society organisations (CSOs) which can serve many purposes. These include supporting the vital role that CSOs play in enabling people to claim their rights, in promoting rights-based approaches, in shaping development policies and partnerships and in overseeing their implementation, in providing services in areas that are complementary to those provided by states and in contributing to and raising public awareness
about global development challenges and results.
Partnering with Civil Society
Twelve Lessons from DAC Peer Reviews
Report
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Abstract
