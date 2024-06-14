Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

P-Star as an Indicator of Inflationary Pressure

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/821307064337
Authors
Peter Hoeller, Pierre Poret
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Hoeller, P. and P. Poret (1991), “P-Star as an Indicator of Inflationary Pressure”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 101, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/821307064337.
Go to top