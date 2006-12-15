Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Overview of Country and Regional Review Procedures for Agricultural Pesticides and Relevant Documents

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1bb9903f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), Overview of Country and Regional Review Procedures for Agricultural Pesticides and Relevant Documents, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1bb9903f-en.
Go to top