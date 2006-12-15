This document provides an overview of country and regional registration/re-registration procedures for agricultural pesticides, and relevant documents. Such document helps government regulators gain a better understanding of the processes followed in other governments in which they may work share, as well as the relevant documents produced during each step of the process
Overview of Country and Regional Review Procedures for Agricultural Pesticides and Relevant Documents
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
