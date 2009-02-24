Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Overcoming the Financial Crisis in the United States

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/226765644531
Authors
Andrea de Michelis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Michelis, A. (2009), “Overcoming the Financial Crisis in the United States”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 669, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226765644531.
Go to top