The global financial crisis that emerged in mid 2007 has caused considerable economic disruptions in the United States and elsewhere, and exposed major flaws in the global financial system. After examining the origins of the crisis, this paper recommends specific policy responses to resolve the immediate problems and discusses how to make the US financial system more resilient and stable in the future.
Overcoming the Financial Crisis in the United States
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
