Overcoming barriers to the adoption of climate-friendly practices in agriculture

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/97767de8-en
Authors
Anita Wreford, Ada Ignaciuk, Guillaume Gruère
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Wreford, A., A. Ignaciuk and G. Gruère (2017), “Overcoming barriers to the adoption of climate-friendly practices in agriculture”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 101, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/97767de8-en.
