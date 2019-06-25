Open Government in Argentina

Argentina is undertaking an ambitious reform to move beyond open government to become an “open state”. This review assesses Argentina’s progress with implementing the 10 provisions of the 2017 OECD Recommendation of the Council on Open Government. Based on extensive data gathered from all branches and levels of government, as well as civil society, this review assesses the progress made to date in these reforms and highlights good practices. It also provides guidance on how Argentina can better align its public sector reform with the Recommendation to achieve its vision.