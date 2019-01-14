Skip to main content
Online advertising

Trends, benefits and risks for consumers
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1f42c85d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), “Online advertising: Trends, benefits and risks for consumers”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 272, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1f42c85d-en.
