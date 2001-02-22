Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Oil Supply Security

The Emergency Response Potential of IEA Countries in 2000
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264188464-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags

Cite this content as:

IEA (2001), Oil Supply Security: The Emergency Response Potential of IEA Countries in 2000, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264188464-en.
Go to top