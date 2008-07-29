Oil Information 2008

The International Energy Agency's comprehensive annual reference book on world oil markets. After introductory information, part of the publication contains key data on world production, trade, prices and consumption of major oil product groups. Another part gives a more detailed and comprehensive picture of oil supply, demand, trade, production and consumption by end-user for each OECD country individually and for the OECD regions. Trade data are reported extensively by origin and destination. This 2008 edition features data through 2006 and 2007.