Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Oil 2023

Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/92b4f4b6-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Market Report Series: Oil
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2023), Oil 2023: Analysis and Forecast to 2028, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/92b4f4b6-en.
Go to top