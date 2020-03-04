The 2020 edition analyses tourism performance and policy trends across 51 OECD countries and partner economies. It highlights the need for coherent and comprehensive approaches to tourism policy making, and the significance of the tourism economy, with data covering domestic, inbound and outbound tourism, enterprises and employment, and internal tourism consumption. Tourism policy priorities, reforms and developments are analysed and examples of country practices highlighted. Thematic chapters provide insights on preparing tourism businesses for the digital transformation, and rethinking tourism success to promote more sustainable and inclusive tourism development.
OECD Tourism Trends and Policies 2020
Report
OECD Tourism Trends and Policies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 November 2022
-
8 March 2018
-
9 March 2016
-
7 March 2014
-
12 July 2012
-
1 February 2010
Related publications
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Working paper5 December 2023