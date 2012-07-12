OECD Tourism Trends and Policies 2012

The report provides comparative knowledge, both policy and data, through thematic chapters and country-specific policy and statistical profiles. The report highlights key tourism policy developments, focuses on issues that rank high on the policy agenda in the field of tourism and provides a broad overview and interpretation of tourism trends in the OECD area and beyond.

Tourism Trends and Policies is becoming an international reference and benchmark on how effectively countries are supporting competitiveness, innovation and growth in tourism, and shed light on policies and practices associated with this. It is published on a two-year basis. The 2012 edition has been undertaken in co-operation with the European Commission.