OECD Tourism Trends and Policies 2014

This report provides comparative knowledge, both policy and data, through thematic chapters and country-specific policy and statistical profiles. The report highlights key tourism policy developments, focuses on issues that rank high on the policy agenda in the field of tourism and provides a broad overview and interpretation of tourism trends in the OECD area and beyond. The 2014 edition focuses on tourism and growth, and covers 48 countries.

Tourism Trends and Policies is an international reference and benchmark on how effectively countries are supporting competitiveness, innovation and growth in tourism, and sheds light on policies and practices associated with this. It is published every two years.