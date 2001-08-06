OECD's Territorial Review of the Teruel region of Spain. It finds that the region is a typical, albeit extreme, example of a low density remote area with an economic base facing serious challenges and little more than its own assets to rely on for its economic development. This book focuses mainly on how the area’s substantial natural and cultural resources can make a more important contribution in a forward-looking and integrated development strategy.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Teruel, Spain 2001
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
