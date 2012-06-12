OECD Territorial Reviews: Skåne, Sweden 2012

The OECD Territorial Review of Skåne assesses the capacity of the third largest region in Sweden to compete for investment and talents in an increasingly globalised economy. Skåne has long been one of the three major engines of national growth and it ranks among the top-class research and technology hubs in the OECD, but it needs to gain back the momentum it lost during the crisis. The region's strong knowledge assets and demographic dynamism have not translated into corresponding gains in terms of productivity and skills. The Review shows the way forward towards a smart, healthy and inclusive region and calls for targeted policies to boost demand-driven innovation, make the most of its diversified pool of human capital, and maintain a high quality environment to work and live in.