The OECD Territorial Review of Skåne assesses the capacity of the third largest region in Sweden to compete for investment and talents in an increasingly globalised economy. Skåne has long been one of the three major engines of national growth and it ranks among the top-class research and technology hubs in the OECD, but it needs to gain back the momentum it lost during the crisis. The region's strong knowledge assets and demographic dynamism have not translated into corresponding gains in terms of productivity and skills. The Review shows the way forward towards a smart, healthy and inclusive region and calls for targeted policies to boost demand-driven innovation, make the most of its diversified pool of human capital, and maintain a high quality environment to work and live in.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Skåne, Sweden 2012
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 February 2024
-
22 June 2022
-
1 October 2020
-
6 February 2020
-
23 September 2019
-
3 May 2019
-
4 February 2019
-
28 August 2018
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023