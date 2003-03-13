This report brings into light an emerging framework, with a new territorial unit for local initiative in the Czech Republic: the micro-region. It investigates the issues at stake in the development of these voluntary entities, that can be characterised as main partners for regions, although they do not correspond to an administrative level.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Moravska Trebova-Jevicko, Czech Republic 2002
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 February 2024
-
22 June 2022
-
1 October 2020
-
6 February 2020
-
23 September 2019
-
3 May 2019
-
4 February 2019
-
28 August 2018
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
1 February 2024
-
15 December 2023