OECD Territorial Reviews: Finland 2005

This book reviews Finland's success in achieving balanced development over the past decade and assesses the challenges that it faces in maintaining this success. Given intense competition in both ICT and more traditional product markets, as well as rapid ageing of the population, it looks at how Finland might maintain and enhance the competitiveness of the regions that are the nation's economic drivers and how the country can promote innovation and entrepreneurship in intermediate cities particularly vulnerable to low cost competition. It also examines how Finland might facilitate growth in those regions that have potential for development, but so far have been less successful in exploiting their comparative advantages.