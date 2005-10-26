This book reviews Finland's success in achieving balanced development over the past decade and assesses the challenges that it faces in maintaining this success. Given intense competition in both ICT and more traditional product markets, as well as rapid ageing of the population, it looks at how Finland might maintain and enhance the competitiveness of the regions that are the nation's economic drivers and how the country can promote innovation and entrepreneurship in intermediate cities particularly vulnerable to low cost competition. It also examines how Finland might facilitate growth in those regions that have potential for development, but so far have been less successful in exploiting their comparative advantages.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Finland 2005
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 February 2024
-
22 June 2022
-
1 October 2020
-
6 February 2020
-
23 September 2019
-
3 May 2019
-
4 February 2019
-
28 August 2018
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
19 January 2024
-
15 December 2023