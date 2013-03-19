This review, which draws on data and comparative perspectives from OECD countries, highlights challenges that Brazil will need to tackle, including those related to fiscal arrangements among the sub-national governments, building administrative capacity at the local level, and fostering cross-sectoral co-ordination in federal programming
OECD Territorial Reviews: Brazil 2013
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
