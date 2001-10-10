OECD Territorial Reviews: Bergamo, Italy 2001

The province of Bergamo, located in Lombardy, is one of the most successful regions in Italy. The economy is highly competitive, diversified and export-oriented, productivity is above the national average, and unemployment is almost non-existent. The diversity of the region and its abundant cultural and environmental assets are likely to turn the province into an outstanding tourist destination.



The future success of the province is not certain, though. Bergamo still faces important challenges, like improving its education sector or building transport infrastructures that respond to the needs of the population and of the business sector . This Review provides advice and guidelines on how new policies may be put into practice.

