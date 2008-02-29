This OECD publication provides statistics on international trade in services by partner country for 28 OECD countries plus the European Union (EU) , the euro area, and Hong Kong (SAR China) as well as definitions and methodological notes. The data concern trade between residents and non-residents of countries and are reported within the framework of the Manual on Statistics of International Trade in Services. This book includes summary tables of trade patterns listing the main trading partners for each country and by broad service category. Series are shown in US dollars and cover the period 2002-2005.
OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services 2007, Volume II, Detailed Tables by Partner Country
Report
OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services, Volume II, Detailed Tables by Partner Country
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
22 September 2023
-
19 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
1 February 2023