OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services 2003, Volume II, Detailed Tables by Partner Country

This OECD publication provides statistics on international trade in services by partner country for 26 OECD countries plus EU, euro area, European Union Institutions and Hong Kong, China as well as definitions and methodological notes. The data concern trade between residents and non-residents of countries. This publication represents an important step toward the implementation of the recommendations of the new international Manual on Statistics of International Trade in Services.

This book includes summary tables of trade patterns listing the main trading partners for each country and by broad service category. Series are shown in US dollars and cover the period 1999-2001.