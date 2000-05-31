Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are attracting increased attention in recognition of their economic role and their contribution to growth. SMEs represent over 95% of enterprises in most OECD countries, generate a substantial share of GDP and account for well over half of private sector employment. Most governments apply a range of programmes for the benefit of SMEs, aiming to alleviate their difficulties in areas such as financing, technology and innovation, management and exports. This first biennial report covers SME policy trends in 27 OECD countries and provides an assessment of best practice policies and programmes. The OECD Small and Medium Enterprise Outlook 2000 also presents findings of recent OECD work undertaken on such themes as High-growth SMEs, Financing Women Entrepreneurs, Regulatory Reforms and SMEs, and Electronic Commerce and SMEs. International comparisons of key SME indicators and trends for OECD countries -- output and employment -- and statistics on the role of SMEs in employment gains and losses, and on enterprise demography, are included.