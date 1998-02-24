The dynamism of small and medium-sized enterprises cannot be questioned. SMEs create jobs, spread technological progress, and contribute to economic and social well-being, while stimulating entrepreneurship. Their essential contribution to the economy must sometimes be facilitated by government action. This book presents an overview of the SME policies in in a selection of countries, and also introduces a new evaluation-oriented focus to identifying best practices.
OECD Small and Medium Enterprise Outlook 1997
