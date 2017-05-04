Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Skills Outlook 2017

Skills and Global Value Chains
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264273351-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Skills Outlook
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), OECD Skills Outlook 2017: Skills and Global Value Chains, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264273351-en.
Go to top