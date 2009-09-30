OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Chile 2009

Learning for Jobs is an OECD study of vocational education and training (VET) designed to help countries make their VET systems more responsive to labour market needs.



The government’s commitment to develop and reform the VET system is illustrated by the recent work of the VET Commission and the creation of the National Council for VET. Chilean society places a high value on education and training, with fast-increasing participation in post-compulsory education. At the same time, the various elements of the VET system are weakly connected to each other, the literacy and numeracy skills of 15 year olds in Chile are not as good as they should be, and workplace training, as part of VET programmes, is weakly developed.



The OECD review assesses the main challenges faced by the VET system and presents an interconnected package of policy recommendations. For each recommendation, the report describes the challenge, the recommendation itself, supporting arguments, and issues of implementation.

