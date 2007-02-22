Skip to main content
OECD Reviews of Risk Management Policies: Sweden 2007

The Safety of Older People
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264027077-en
OECD
OECD Reviews of Risk Management Policies
OECD (2007), OECD Reviews of Risk Management Policies: Sweden 2007: The Safety of Older People, OECD Reviews of Risk Management Policies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264027077-en.
