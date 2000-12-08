OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Regulatory Reform in Denmark 2000

OECD's 2000 review of regulatory reform in Denmark. It finds that Denmark’s large welfare state and its open market economy have successfully delivered relatively high standards of living. Danish regulatory reform has proceeded with many pragmatic steps that have contributed to solid economic performance, management of economic and social adjustment to changing conditions, and improved efficiency of government services. However, sheltered sectors, including service industries, still suffer from co-operation and price fixing, contributing to high consumer prices. The competition regime is weaker than in many other countries, and so are regulatory regimes in areas such as energy. Further supply-side and market reforms can help sustain good economic performance, while wider use of competition in public services can improve the level and quality of services. Denmark is among several OECD countries to request a broad review by the OECD of its national regulatory practices and domestic regulatory reforms. This Review presents an integrated assessment of regulatory reform in framework areas such as the quality of the public sector, competition policy and enforcement, and market openness. It also contains chapters on sectors such as electricity and telecommunications, and an assessment of the macroeconomic context for reform. The policy recommendations present a balanced plan of action for both short and longer-term based on best international regulatory practices.